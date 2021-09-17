ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA

Chinese astronauts return to earth
Start: 17 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 17 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR SCHEDULING REASONS.
CHINA, CHINA (PRC) - Three Chinese astronauts, who left a space station module on Thursday on a spacecraft, are expected to land on earth on Friday, according to Chinese media reports, after spending three months in space, completing the third of more than 10 missions needed to finish China's first space station by the end of next year.
SCHEDULE
TBC Please monitor for updates
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA
DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL AND MANDARIN NARRATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com