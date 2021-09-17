COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA

Por
REUTERS
16 de Septiembre de 2021

Chinese astronauts return to earth

Start: 17 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR SCHEDULING REASONS.

CHINA, CHINA (PRC) - Three Chinese astronauts, who left a space station module on Thursday on a spacecraft, are expected to land on earth on Friday, according to Chinese media reports, after spending three months in space, completing the third of more than 10 missions needed to finish China's first space station by the end of next year.

