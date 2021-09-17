COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY RUSSIA-ELECTION/CEC-BRIEFING

REUTERSSEP 17
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Russian Central Election Commission gives briefing

Start: 17 Sep 2021 13:10 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 14:10 GMT

MOSCOW – Russian Central Election Commission gives a briefing on voting in the ongoing three-day-long parliamentary election. Ella Pamfilova – head of the commission is expected to speak to the media.

