ADVISORY MEDITERRANEAN-SUMMIT/GREECE-STATEMENTS

EU leaders of the "MED 7" arrive for a meeting in Athens
Start: 17 Sep 2021 16:39 GMT
End: 17 Sep 2021 17:35 GMT
ATHENS - News Conference by leaders of the EU MED or MED7 group of countries of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus after a meeting in Athens to discuss regional issues.
COORD: Vassilis Triandafyllou 00306935267977
SCHEDULE:
1630GMT - News Conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: ERT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Greece
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com