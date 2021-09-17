COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MEDITERRANEAN-SUMMIT/GREECE-STATEMENTS

Por
REUTERSSEP 17
16 de Septiembre de 2021

EU leaders of the "MED 7" arrive for a meeting in Athens

Start: 17 Sep 2021 16:39 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 17:35 GMT

ATHENS - News Conference by leaders of the EU MED or MED7 group of countries of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus after a meeting in Athens to discuss regional issues.

COORD: Vassilis Triandafyllou 00306935267977

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - News Conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ERT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Enfrentamiento entre agentes y presuntos huachicoleros dejó al menos un muerto y cuatro detenidos en Tlaltenango, Puebla

Enfrentamiento entre agentes y presuntos huachicoleros dejó al menos un muerto y cuatro detenidos en Tlaltenango, Puebla

Los rostros de tres antiguos egipcios cobraron vida gracias restos de ADN de hace más de 2.000 años

La receta de ‘Tío Lenguado’ para preparar ceviche con 6 soles

Quién es la exintegrante de Acapulco Shore que será mamá

Sporting Cristal vs. UTC EN VIVO: detalles y minuto a minuto del partido por la fecha 11 de la Fase 2

DEPORTES

Un jugador de la NFL sufrió una fractura tan espeluznante que la TV evitó mostrar la repetición y generó conmoción en el estadio

Un jugador de la NFL sufrió una fractura tan espeluznante que la TV evitó mostrar la repetición y generó conmoción en el estadio

Pep Guardiola quedó envuelto en un impensado conflicto en el Manchester City y explotó: “Si soy un problema, doy un paso al costado”

Se sortearon los cruces del duelo de Argentina vs. Bielorrusia por la Copa Davis: el llamativo currículum de los singlistas rivales

“Da risa cuando hablan de equilibrio”: los ex PSG que explicaron cómo podría funcionar a la perfección el tridente de Messi, Neymar y Mbappé tras un debut agridulce

Tras la goleada sobre Estados Unidos, la selección argentina de futsal pierde ante Serbia en el Mundial de Lituania

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Quién es la exintegrante de Acapulco Shore que será mamá

Quién es la exintegrante de Acapulco Shore que será mamá

Qué dijo Lucero sobre su noviazgo con Michel Kuri y su relación con Mijares

Entre un derrame en el corazón y la peritonitis: las secuelas que la COVID-19 dejó en Galilea Montijo

Cynthia Klitbo y su tajante reacción a Rey Grupero: “No voy a hablar de mi ex”

El insólito momento en que Kim Kardashian no vio a su hermana Kendall en la Met Gala pese a estar frente a ella

TENDENCIAS

Reino Unido estudia modificar el sistema de viajes internacionales, pero Argentina seguiría limitada

Reino Unido estudia modificar el sistema de viajes internacionales, pero Argentina seguiría limitada

COVID-19: Llegan al país otras 3 millones de vacunas de Sinopharm

Quirós pronosticó que la variante Delta del COVID-19 tendrá un impacto menor

Ya no será necesario esperar 14 días entre la aplicación de las vacunas COVID-19 y las otras vacunas del calendario

Con un algoritmo detectarán qué pacientes necesitan una cirugía de cáncer de mama y cuáles no