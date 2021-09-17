ADVISORY MEDITERRANEAN-SUMMIT/GREECE-STATEMENTS

EU leaders of the "MED 7" arrive for a meeting in Athens

Start: 17 Sep 2021 16:39 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 17:35 GMT

ATHENS - News Conference by leaders of the EU MED or MED7 group of countries of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus after a meeting in Athens to discuss regional issues.

COORD: Vassilis Triandafyllou 00306935267977

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - News Conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ERT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com