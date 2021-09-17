COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/SPEECHES

REUTERS
15 de Septiembre de 2021

Japan's ruling party leadership candidates give policy speeches

Start: 17 Sep 2021 03:51 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 05:10 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Candidates in the Japanese ruling party Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race give policy speeches.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - Policy speeches start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

