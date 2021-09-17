COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSSEP 17
15 de Septiembre de 2021

Japan's ruling party leadership candidates news conference

Start: 17 Sep 2021 05:50 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 06:59 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's ruling party Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election candidates hold a joint news conference after giving a policy speeches.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Inscripciones Edomex: cuál es la fecha límite para registrar alumnos de educación básica

Inscripciones Edomex: cuál es la fecha límite para registrar alumnos de educación básica

El asesino de George Floyd se declaró no culpable de otro delito contra los derechos de un menor en 2017

Guerreros 2021: así fue la participación especial del tiktoker Kunno en el reality

Quedaron listas las llaves que disputarán las semifinales de la Copa BetPlay

“Un sueño hecho realidad”: Sebastián Rulli confirmó protagónico en la telenovela “Los Ricos también lloran”

DEPORTES

Los entretelones de la visita secreta de Senna a la Argentina que lo salvó de un secuestro en Brasil

Los entretelones de la visita secreta de Senna a la Argentina que lo salvó de un secuestro en Brasil

A solas con Salim Lamrani, ex traductor de Bielsa: cómo los unió el interés por Cuba, su devoción por Maradona y el Che Guevara y la intimidad con el Loco

La vergonzosa actuación de la afición en el Cruz Azul vs Monterrey por usar el grito homofóbico

Concachampions: el polémico gol de Funes Mori que mermó el ánimo de Cruz Azul en la semifinal

Las fuertes lluvias dejaron sin luz el Estadio Alfonso Lastras antes del San Luis vs Tijuana

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Guerreros 2021: así fue la participación especial del tiktoker Kunno en el reality

Guerreros 2021: así fue la participación especial del tiktoker Kunno en el reality

“Un sueño hecho realidad”: Sebastián Rulli confirmó protagónico en la telenovela “Los Ricos también lloran”

Ascenso y caída de Inés Gómez Mont: de popular conductora a prófuga de la justicia

El Pingüino y Wonka: los spin off más esperados

“El símbolo perdido”: se estrenó la serie basada en el libro de Dan Brown

TENDENCIAS

4 claves fundamentales para no caer en la desesperación por bajar de peso

4 claves fundamentales para no caer en la desesperación por bajar de peso

Cuáles son las 10 señales de que a nuestro cuerpo le faltan proteínas

Cuáles son los pilares fundamentales para prevenir la hipertensión

Pizza y parrilla vegana, cómo el veganismo comienza a teñir los hitos de la gastronomía argentina

COVID-19 en embarazadas: la gran mayoría son asintomáticas o sufren una enfermedad leve