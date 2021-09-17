ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FLAGS

Flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths
Start: 17 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT
End: 17 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - A ceremony is held to open an exhibition of more than 640,000 white flags which had been placed across 20 acres of the National Mall in honour of those American who died of COVID-19. The artist who conceived the project, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, will deliver remarks.
