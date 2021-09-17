COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FLAGS

Por
REUTERSSEP 17
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Start: 17 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - A ceremony is held to open an exhibition of more than 640,000 white flags which had been placed across 20 acres of the National Mall in honour of those American who died of COVID-19. The artist who conceived the project, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, will deliver remarks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

