ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LEBANON-WHO

WHO briefing about COVID-19 and health situation in Lebanon

Start: 17 Sep 2021 11:22 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 11:30 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al Mandhari give a news conference during their visit to Lebanon, in which they are expected to provide updates about COVID-19 situation in the country and the health response after last year's Beirut port blast.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND POSSIBLE ARABIC SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com