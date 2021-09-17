ADVISORY FRANCE-SLACKLINE/

French slackliner to walk from Eiffel Tower to Trocadero

Start: 18 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS WEATHER DEPENDENT. IF IT IS NOT POSSIBLE ON SATURDAY SEPT 18 ANOTHER ATTEMPT WILL BE MADE ON SUNDAY SEPT 19 - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

PARIS - French slackliner Nathan Paulin will walk over 670 metres at 70 metres above the ground from the first floor of the Eiffel Tower to the Trocadero square as part of a festival for live art performance with the Chaillot Theatre.

