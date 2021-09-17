ADVISORY FRANCE-ART/ARC DE TRIOMPHE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Arc de Triomphe covered in cloth in art installation
Start: 18 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 18 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - Paris' iconic Arc de Triomphe is enveloped in 25,000 square-metres of cloth as an art installation by artist Christo is unveiled posthumously. The art installation was supposed to be presented in September 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Christo died in May 2020.
