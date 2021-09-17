ADVISORY +FLASH+8047-ALGERIA-BOUTEFLIKA/

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84
Start: 17 Sep 2021 23:18 GMT
End: 17 Sep 2021 23:25 GMT
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: PART NO USE IRAQ/ PART NO USE ALGERIA
DIGITAL: PART NO USE IRAQ/ PART NO USE ALGERIA
Source: VARIOUS
Aspect Ratio: Mixed
Location:
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com