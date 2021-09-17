ADVISORY +FLASH+8047-ALGERIA-BOUTEFLIKA/

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

Start: 17 Sep 2021 23:18 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 23:25 GMT

ALGIERS, ALGERIA - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE IRAQ/ PART NO USE ALGERIA

DIGITAL: PART NO USE IRAQ/ PART NO USE ALGERIA

Source: VARIOUS

Aspect Ratio: Mixed

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com