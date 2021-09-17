COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY +FLASH+ 5047-USA-IMMIGRATION-BORDER-BRIDGE

Por
REUTERSSEP 17
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Thousands of migrants converge under Texas bridge

Start: 17 Sep 2021 03:35 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 03:44 GMT

DEL RIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS CONVERGED UNDER A BRIDGE THAT CONNECTS DEL RIO, TEXAS AND MEXICO'S CIUDAD ACUÑA.

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA. Do Not Obscure 'WOAI'

Digital: No Use Digital

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Literatura argentina de terror: un fenómeno que crece al ritmo de premios y traducciones

Literatura argentina de terror: un fenómeno que crece al ritmo de premios y traducciones

La Voz Senior: concursante se emociona al ser elegido por Tony Succar, pero era Daniela Darcourt

Congresista Digna Calle: “El terrorismo mató a mis padres dejándome huérfana a los meses de nacida”

¡Arranque de ensueño! Chicho Arango lleva cuatro partidos seguidos anotando y es goleador en LAFC

Dimitió la ministra de Exteriores de Países Bajos por el rechazo a su plan de salida de Afganistán

DEPORTES

Concachampions: el polémico gol de Funes Mori que mermó el ánimo de Cruz Azul en la semifinal

Concachampions: el polémico gol de Funes Mori que mermó el ánimo de Cruz Azul en la semifinal

Las fuertes lluvias dejaron sin luz el Estadio Alfonso Lastras antes del San Luis vs Tijuana

Melvin Brown, la leyenda de Cruz Azul que sorprendió con su presencia en la semifinal de la Concachampios

Tri Femenil sub-17 venció al Real Madrid en su gira de preparación

“Me apena cuando un futbolista desperdicia su talento”: el dardo de David Faitelson a la Chofis López

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Yolanda Andrade reafirmó su distanciamiento con Kate del Castillo: “no somos amigas”

Yolanda Andrade reafirmó su distanciamiento con Kate del Castillo: “no somos amigas”

Lucerito Mijares compartió una foto muy mexicana de sus famosos padres

Kuno Becker podría protagonizar bioserie de Cepillín, según hijo del comediante

Por qué Grupo Firme no lanza discos en formato físico

Ex novia de Christian Nodal habló sobre los rumores de ruptura con Belinda

TENDENCIAS

Alphabet, dueña de Google, creó proyecto para transmitir internet sin cables a través de un río

Alphabet, dueña de Google, creó proyecto para transmitir internet sin cables a través de un río

Una red global de científicos medirá qué éxito tuvieron las medidas sanitarias para frenar la pandemia

La limpieza y el orden pueden beneficiar o alterar la salud mental

Facebook añadió nueva política para acabar con las “pandillas” en su plataforma

¿Podría el bótox proteger a las personas de contraer COVID-19?