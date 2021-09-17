COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/THUNBERG DIGITAL NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSSEP 17
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Greta Thunberg discusses Global Climate Strike

Start: 20 Sep 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Greta Thunberg and other prominent youth climate activists hold a news conference ahead of the Global Climate Strike on September 24. The activists will also discuss their expectations for the upcoming COP26 climate conference.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - News conference

Participants:

Greta Thunberg, Fridays For Future, Sweden

Vanessa Nakate, Rise Up Movement, Uganda

Dohyeon Kim, Youth 4 Climate Action, South Korea

Gabriel Klaasen, African Climate Alliance, South Africa

Moderator/speaker: Luisa Neubauer, Fridays For Future, Germany

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FRIDAYS FOR FUTURE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

