ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/

White House spokesperson briefs reporters
Start: 16 Sep 2021 18:47 GMT
End: 16 Sep 2021 19:30 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com