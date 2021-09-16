ADVISORY USA-AUSTRALIA/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Septiembre de 2021
16 de Septiembre de 2021

Blinken, Austin meet Australian counterparts at U.S. State Department

Start: 16 Sep 2021 17:26 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 18:46 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. USA - Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton to co-host the 2021 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations at the US Department of State.

