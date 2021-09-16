COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-AUSTRALIA/

Por
REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2021

Blinken, Austin meet Australian counterparts at U.S. State Department

Start: 16 Sep 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. USA - Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton to co-host the 2021 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations at the US Department of State.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Protección Civil e ingenieros de Culiacán iniciaron revisión de edificios en la zona centro tras derrumbe de zapatería

Protección Civil e ingenieros de Culiacán iniciaron revisión de edificios en la zona centro tras derrumbe de zapatería

Rubén Albarrán y Damián Alcázar protagonizarán biopic de Dámaso Pérez Prado

Quién es Fernando Tena, el prometido de Paulina Peña

La FIFA insiste con su proyecto de jugar un Mundial cada dos años: la encuesta entre los fanáticos

Alcaldesa de Iztapalapa incluyó a AMLO y a Claudia Sheinbaum en el grito de Independencia

DEPORTES

La FIFA insiste con su proyecto de jugar un Mundial cada dos años: la encuesta entre los fanáticos

La FIFA insiste con su proyecto de jugar un Mundial cada dos años: la encuesta entre los fanáticos

El inentendible gol en contra de un futbolista uruguayo y el detalle por el que se volvió viral

Los relatos de cuatro gimnastas abusadas por Larry Nassar que estremecieron al Senado de Estados Unidos

El director deportivo del PSG contó el detrás de escena del fichaje de Lionel Messi

“Hacen más débil al PSG”: la terminante crítica de una estrella inglesa a Messi, Neymar y Mbappé tras el debut del tridente

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rubén Albarrán y Damián Alcázar protagonizarán biopic de Dámaso Pérez Prado

Rubén Albarrán y Damián Alcázar protagonizarán biopic de Dámaso Pérez Prado

Quién es Fernando Tena, el prometido de Paulina Peña

Elton John suspendió su gira europea: “Me caí torpemente y tengo dolor y molestia considerables en la cadera”

“Si siete veces me caigo, ocho me levanto”: Gloria Trevi resurgió de la pandemia entre la depresión y la música

Maluma y Eduin Caz juntos: así revelaron una posible colaboración

TENDENCIAS

Los hábitos de las aves tienen relación con el tamaño de sus ojos

Los hábitos de las aves tienen relación con el tamaño de sus ojos

Científicos analizan la relación entre la menstruación irregular y la vacunación

Un recorrido imperdible por las 25 islas más lindas y exclusivas del mundo

Cálculos y razonamiento matemático: dos ejercicios para entrenar la agilidad del cerebro

La ciudad de los 15 minutos: qué es y cómo funciona ese paradigma al que Buenos Aires aspira a llegar