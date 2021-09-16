ADVISORY USA-AUSTRALIA/

Blinken, Austin meet Australian counterparts at U.S. State Department
Start: 16 Sep 2021 17:30 GMT
End: 16 Sep 2021 18:30 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. USA - Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton to co-host the 2021 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations at the US Department of State.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: STATE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com