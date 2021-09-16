ADVISORY IRAQ-ELECTION/EU--UPDATED TIME

EU announces launch of electoral observation mission to Iraq

Start: 16 Sep 2021 07:59 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 08:45 GMT

BAGHDAD - The EU EOM Chief Observer Viola Von Cramon will present the European Union Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Iraq at the occasion of its launch.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com