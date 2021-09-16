COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-ELECTION/EU--UPDATED TIME--

Por
REUTERSSEP 16
15 de Septiembre de 2021

EU announces launch of electoral observation mission to Iraq

Start: 16 Sep 2021 07:59 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 08:45 GMT

BAGHDAD - The EU EOM Chief Observer Viola Von Cramon will present the European Union Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Iraq at the occasion of its launch.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las mejores canciones para sentirse orgulloso de ser mexicano

Las mejores canciones para sentirse orgulloso de ser mexicano

Día de la Independencia de México 2021: el doodle que Google dedicó a nuestro país

Video | Así fue el jonrón 12 de Giovanny Urshela con los Yankees en la MLB

El régimen de Nicaragua no respaldará a Argentina para la presidencia temporal de la Celac y la acusó de ser un “instrumento del imperialismo”

De Claudia Sheinbaum a Marcelo Ebrard: los invitados al Grito de Independencia 2021

DEPORTES

Anotó 100 puntos en un partido, aseguró haber tenido sexo con 20 mil mujeres y desafió a Ali: Wilt Chamberlain, la leyenda que cambió a la NBA

Anotó 100 puntos en un partido, aseguró haber tenido sexo con 20 mil mujeres y desafió a Ali: Wilt Chamberlain, la leyenda que cambió a la NBA

Las revelaciones del documental de Michael Schumacher: cómo lo afectó la muerte de Senna y su “fobia” a la fama

Gallardo, de las enérgicas indicaciones desde el banco a la frase sobre su futuro en River: “Hoy no estoy en condiciones de evaluarlo”

La impresionante actuación de Memo Ochoa y Nicolás Benedetti en la victoria de América sobre Philadelphia Union

DeMarcus Lawrence será baja por tiempo indefinido de los Dallas Cowboys

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las mejores canciones para sentirse orgulloso de ser mexicano

Las mejores canciones para sentirse orgulloso de ser mexicano

Frida Sofía presentará testimonios y evidencias en video contra Enrique y Alejandra Guzmán

“Venía por pirotecnia y encontré conocimiento”: cómo vivió Capi Pérez el Grito de Independencia 2021

Amor eterno: cómo nació la relación entre Vicente Fernández y Cuquita

Larry Hernández reveló el grave problema sexual que le dejó la COVID-19

TENDENCIAS

Cálculos y razonamiento matemático: dos ejercicios para entrenar la agilidad del cerebro

Cálculos y razonamiento matemático: dos ejercicios para entrenar la agilidad del cerebro

Por qué algunos virus estacionales comenzaron a infectar fuera de temporada

Nuevos enfoques sobre el cáncer de mama: cirugías menos agresivas y tratamientos personalizados

La ciudad de los 15 minutos: qué es y cómo funciona ese paradigma al que Buenos Aires aspira a llegar

La protección de la vacuna de Moderna es duradera y no necesitaría dosis de refuerzo