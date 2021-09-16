COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-GERMANY/MERKEL-MACRON -- UPDATED TIME--

Por
REUTERSSEP 16
15 de Septiembre de 2021

Merkel meets Macron for a working dinner at the Elysee palace

Start: 16 Sep 2021 17:02 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 17:11 GMT

PARIS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner at the Elysee palace. The meeting could be the last before Merkel steps down as German chancellor.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - Macron welcomes Merkel

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSSIBLE FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Atraco masivo a SITP: 20 personas fueron víctimas en el norte de Bogotá

Atraco masivo a SITP: 20 personas fueron víctimas en el norte de Bogotá

De Guadalupe Victoria a AMLO: cómo ha cambiado el grito de los presidentes de México

Cerro del Chiquihuite: aún sigue la búsqueda de dos personas tras hallazgo de cuerpo de una menor y material genético

Aída Merlano se defendió de quienes dicen que es famosa por el escándalo de su madre

Josep Borrell afirmó que el envío de una misión electoral de la Unión Europea a Venezuela dependerá del papel de la oposición

DEPORTES

La simulación del accidente de Hamilton con Verstappen que plantea un giro drástico: ¿el piloto de Mercedes tuvo la culpa?

La simulación del accidente de Hamilton con Verstappen que plantea un giro drástico: ¿el piloto de Mercedes tuvo la culpa?

Impactante video: un grupo comando robó una caja fuerte de la mansión de una estrella del Chelsea y la selección de Inglaterra

La FIFA insiste con su proyecto de jugar un Mundial cada dos años: la encuesta entre los fanáticos

El inentendible gol en contra de un futbolista uruguayo y el detalle por el que se volvió viral

Los relatos de cuatro gimnastas abusadas por Larry Nassar que estremecieron al Senado de Estados Unidos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Quién es Alexa Hernández, la esposa de Alex Fernández

Quién es Alexa Hernández, la esposa de Alex Fernández

Alex Fernández le dedicó una canción y un mensaje su bebé: “La mejor noticia de mi vida”

Alejandro Nones con Infobae México: cómo fue grabar “Malverde: el santo patrón” con Pedro Fernández

“Un mundo raro”: todo lo que se sabe sobre la bioserie de José Alfredo Jiménez en HBO Max

“La sexualidad es un tabú que está lleno de estereotipos”: Maite Perroni habla de “El juego de las llaves”

TENDENCIAS

Por qué aún no se ofrece la vacuna contra el COVID-19 de Sinopharm para completar el esquema en Argentina

Por qué aún no se ofrece la vacuna contra el COVID-19 de Sinopharm para completar el esquema en Argentina

COVID-19: la tercera dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer eleva la protección al 95%, según un estudio israelí

Los hábitos de las aves tienen relación con el tamaño de sus ojos

Científicos analizan la relación entre la menstruación irregular y la vacunación

Cálculos y razonamiento matemático: dos ejercicios para entrenar la agilidad del cerebro