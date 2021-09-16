ADVISORY FRANCE-ART/ARC DE TRIOMPHE-MACRON

Macron inaugurates the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the wrapped Arc de Triomphe, Christo's posthumous giant art work, made of 25,000 square meters of silvery blue, recyclable plastic wrapping. The installation will be on view between to Oct. 3.
Imagined in 1961 by the late Bulgarian-born artist Christo, "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" was finally brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavatchev at a cost of about 14 million euros ($16.54 million).
