Jueves 16 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ART/ARC DE TRIOMPHE-MACRON

Por
REUTERSSEP 16
15 de Septiembre de 2021

Macron inaugurates the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe

Start: 16 Sep 2021 14:59 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 15:39 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL OF MACRON (AGENCY POOL) AND A WIDE OF THE ARC DE TRIOMPHE (REUTERS) - ALL ACCESS ALL

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the wrapped Arc de Triomphe, Christo's posthumous giant art work, made of 25,000 square meters of silvery blue, recyclable plastic wrapping. The installation will be on view between to Oct. 3.

Imagined in 1961 by the late Bulgarian-born artist Christo, "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" was finally brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavatchev at a cost of about 14 million euros ($16.54 million).

SCHEDULE:

1505GMT - Macron arrives

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

