COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por
REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2021

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 16 Sep 2021 06:50 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 07:32 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA – Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference. Monitoring for comments on the newly announced UK, US and Australia (Aukus) special security pact to share advanced defence technologies to counter China.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST:NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El régimen de Nicaragua no respaldará a Argentina para la presidencia temporal de la Celac y la acusó de ser un “instrumento del imperialismo”

El régimen de Nicaragua no respaldará a Argentina para la presidencia temporal de la Celac y la acusó de ser un “instrumento del imperialismo”

De Claudia Sheinbaum a Marcelo Ebrard: los invitados al Grito de Independencia 2021

Frida Sofía presentará testimonios y evidencias en video contra Enrique y Alejandra Guzmán

La ACNUR llamó a la comunidad internacional a comprometerse para evitar una crisis humanitaria en Afganistán

“Venía por pirotecnia y encontré conocimiento”: cómo vivió Capi Pérez el Grito de Independencia 2021

DEPORTES

Anotó 100 puntos en un partido, aseguró haber tenido sexo con 20 mil mujeres y desafió a Ali: Wilt Chamberlain, la leyenda que cambió a la NBA

Anotó 100 puntos en un partido, aseguró haber tenido sexo con 20 mil mujeres y desafió a Ali: Wilt Chamberlain, la leyenda que cambió a la NBA

Las revelaciones del documental de Michael Schumacher: cómo lo afectó la muerte de Senna y su “fobia” a la fama

Gallardo, de las enérgicas indicaciones desde el banco a la frase sobre su futuro en River: “Hoy no estoy en condiciones de evaluarlo”

La impresionante actuación de Memo Ochoa y Nicolás Benedetti en la victoria de América sobre Philadelphia Union

DeMarcus Lawrence será baja por tiempo indefinido de los Dallas Cowboys

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Frida Sofía presentará testimonios y evidencias en video contra Enrique y Alejandra Guzmán

Frida Sofía presentará testimonios y evidencias en video contra Enrique y Alejandra Guzmán

“Venía por pirotecnia y encontré conocimiento”: cómo vivió Capi Pérez el Grito de Independencia 2021

Amor eterno: cómo nació la relación entre Vicente Fernández y Cuquita

Larry Hernández reveló el grave problema sexual que le dejó la COVID-19

Mickey Rourke: de aquel sex symbol a este marginado de Hollywood que sigue dando pelea a los 69 años

TENDENCIAS

Un recorrido imperdible por las 25 islas más lindas y exclusivas del mundo

Un recorrido imperdible por las 25 islas más lindas y exclusivas del mundo

Por qué algunos virus estacionales comenzaron a infectar fuera de temporada

Nuevos enfoques sobre el cáncer de mama: cirugías menos agresivas y tratamientos personalizados

La ciudad de los 15 minutos: qué es y cómo funciona ese paradigma al que Buenos Aires aspira a llegar

La protección de la vacuna de Moderna es duradera y no necesitaría dosis de refuerzo