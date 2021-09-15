Miami vence a Toronto; hila 3 triunfos por 1ra vez

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Makoun convirtió un penal en el quinto minuto de descuento y el Inter de Miami venció el martes 1-0 al Toronto FC, para lograr la primera racha de tres victorias en la historia del club.

Miami ha ganado cinco de sus últimos seis duelos, con un empate, incluyendo triunfos por 1-0 ante Cincinnati, Columbus y Toronto.

El Inter ha mantenido su portería en cero en cuatro encuentros seguidos por primera vez en la historia del club.

Gracias a su buena racha, ha llegado a 32 puntos, para ubicarse en el quinto puesto de la Conferencia Este.

Toronto, que se quedó con 10 hombres, llegó a seis derrotas seguidas. Es último del Este con 15 unidades.

Makoun, quien fue derribado por Chris Mavinga, burló al portero Alex Bono, quien se tiró al lado contrario.

Kemar Lawrence recibió una tarjeta roja directa a los 37 minutos por sujetar a Robbie Robinson y evitar una clara oportunidad de gol.

También el martes, el Crew de Columbus superó 2-1 a los red Bulls de Nueva York, con un tanto de Darlington Nagbe y otro del español Miguel Berry.

Columbus, campeón vigente de la MLS, había perdido ocho de sus últimos nueve duelos, incluidos dos seguidos. Ahora tiene 30 puntos y está en el noveno puesto del Este.

Los Red Bulls suman 23 y son undécimos.

El colombiano Jáder Obrian aportó un doblete para que el FC Dallas igualara 3-3 con el New York City FC.

Dallas trepó al décimo sitio del Oeste, con 27 puntos. El conjunto neoyorquino es cuarto del Este con 35.

Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry scored 14 minutes apart late in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Columbus (8-11-6) had lost eight of its last nine, including two straight defeats. New York (6-11-5) is winless in nine straight visits to Columbus, including the playoffs. New York’s last win at the Crew was a 2-1 victory in 2015.

Nagbe headed in a rebound in the 74th to tie it at 1. Berry had a rebound fall to feet at the back post and he got past his defender to send it by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel in the 88th.

New York scored in the 25th when Patryk Klimala sent home a loose ball in front of the net.

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored two goals to help FC Dallas tie New York City FC 3-3 on Tuesday night.

Dallas (6-10-9) has only lost one of its last six away matches — with three draws. New York City (10-8-5) had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. The seven-match run was a club record.

Dallas’ only lead came in the fourth minute when Obrian took advantage of a defensive mistake and easily sent it into the back of the net from close range. Dallas tied it at 2 in the 63rd when Jesus Ferreira ran past the defense for Ricardo Pepi’s through ball and sent goalkeeper Sean Johnson diving the wrong way. Obrian tied it at 3 by sending a shot from the corner of the 6-yard box off the hand of Johnson.

For New York, Maximiliano Morález tied it at 1 in the 20th minute by sending home Jesús Medina’s back-heel pass. In the 57th, Medina sent in a rebound of Morález’s shot for a 2-1 lead and Talles Magno scored his first MLS goal in the 68th.

