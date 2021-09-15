ADVISORY UPDATED DATE - SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- RESTRICTIONS UPDATED

SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

Start: 15 Sep 2021 23:50 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 05:02 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - Elon Musk's SpaceX venture launches Inspiration4, an all-civilian spaceflight which will be the first attempt at orbit around the Earth without a professional crew of astronauts. Jared Issacman, a billionaire who earned his fortune in the payment procession business; Haley Arcenaux, a physician's assistant and childhood bone cancer survivor; Chris Sembrowski, a data engineer; and artist Sian Proctor comprise the four-person crew.

SCHEDULE:

0002GMT 16/09 - 5-hour launch window opens

0502GMT 16/09 - 5-hour launch window closes

