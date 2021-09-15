COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UPDATED DATE - SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- RESTRICTIONS UPDATED --

Por
REUTERSSEP 15
14 de Septiembre de 2021

SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

Start: 15 Sep 2021 23:50 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 05:02 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - Elon Musk's SpaceX venture launches Inspiration4, an all-civilian spaceflight which will be the first attempt at orbit around the Earth without a professional crew of astronauts. Jared Issacman, a billionaire who earned his fortune in the payment procession business; Haley Arcenaux, a physician's assistant and childhood bone cancer survivor; Chris Sembrowski, a data engineer; and artist Sian Proctor comprise the four-person crew.

SCHEDULE:

0002GMT 16/09 - 5-hour launch window opens

0502GMT 16/09 - 5-hour launch window closes

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Time reveló su lista de las 100 personas más influyentes de 2021: el disidente cubano Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara está en el top 10

Time reveló su lista de las 100 personas más influyentes de 2021: el disidente cubano Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara está en el top 10

Usuarios de Microsoft, se acabaron las contraseñas, anuncian nuevos métodos de ingreso a cuentas

Uruguay comenzó con la vacunación “empresa a empresa”

Cómo es el rancho de una estrella de Hollywood en México que se convirtió en un escenario del cine western

La reunión entre Adán Augusto López y García Cabeza de Vaca ¿posible reconciliación entre el panista y AMLO?

DEPORTES

Chispazos de tensión en la Fórmula 1 tras el accidente de Verstappen y Hamilton: acusan a Mercedes de simular una lesión del piloto

Chispazos de tensión en la Fórmula 1 tras el accidente de Verstappen y Hamilton: acusan a Mercedes de simular una lesión del piloto

El regalo de Cristiano Ronaldo a la auxiliar que noqueó de un pelotazo en la previa del partido de Manchester United

Se estrenó el documental de Schumacher: las lágrimas de su esposa Corinna, cómo lo acompañan día a día y el misterioso hermetismo

¿Un nuevo romance de Lewis Hamilton?: quién es Janet Guzmán, la modelo que lo acompañó a su hotel tras la MET Gala

Los Messi buscan hogar en París: los requisitos de la familia, el palacio que visitaron y el repentino aumento de precio

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo es el rancho de una estrella de Hollywood en México que se convirtió en un escenario del cine western

Cómo es el rancho de una estrella de Hollywood en México que se convirtió en un escenario del cine western

Eugenio Derbez en “Acapulco”: esto sabemos de la nueva serie del actor mexicano

Ángela Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar y Leonardo Aguilar: cuándo, dónde y cómo ver su concierto

Ambulante descartó nexos de Diego Luna y Gael García con Peña Nieto y Calderón

Enrique Guzmán se disculpó por llamar “karma” al pleito con Frida Sofía y relacionarlo con la muerte de su hermana

TENDENCIAS

Reconocimiento de la comunidad científica internacional a un programa de telemedicina argentino

Reconocimiento de la comunidad científica internacional a un programa de telemedicina argentino

Llega al país el segundo lote de 160 mil vacunas de Pfizer

¿Se está terminando la pandemia en Argentina?

Qué son los “olores COVID”, esos aromas raros después del contagio

El 40% de los hombres mayores de 50 años padecerá enfermedades prostáticas