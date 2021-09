ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA-SASTIN

Pope Francis concludes trip to Slovakia at Sastin

Start: 15 Sep 2021 08:15 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

SASTIN - Pope Francis concludes his trip to Slovakia at the Sastin Basilica of Our Lady of Sorrows, the main pilgrimage site in the predominantly Catholic country.

SCHEDULE

0710GMT Prayer with bishops at the Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Sastin

O800GMT Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Sastin. Homily by Pope.

