ADVISORY GYMNASTICS-USA/NASSAR

Olympic gymnasts including Simone Biles testify about abuse
Start: 15 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT
End: 15 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are among the Olympic gymnasts testifying to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI investigation of abuse by Larry Nassar, the former team doctor of the U.S. women's gymnastics team.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com