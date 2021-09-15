ADVISORY GYMNASTICS-USA/NASSAR

Olympic gymnasts including Simone Biles testify about abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are among the Olympic gymnasts testifying to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI investigation of abuse by Larry Nassar, the former team doctor of the U.S. women's gymnastics team.

