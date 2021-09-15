COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY FRANCE-GERMANY/MERKEL-MACRON -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS
15 de Septiembre de 2021

Merkel meets Macron for a working dinner at the Elysee palace

Start: 16 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner at the Elysee palace. The meeting could be the last before Merkel steps down as German chancellor.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSSIBLE FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

