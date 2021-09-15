ADVISORY EU-VONDERLEYEN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERS
13 de Septiembre de 2021

EU Commission head VDL delivers state of union address

Start: 15 Sep 2021 06:52 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlines her goals for the 27-country European Union in her annual state of the union address which are likely to include more details on how to achieve the bloc's ambitious digital targets to catch up with the United States and China.

0700GMT speech begins, followed by MEPs debate

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

