ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/

China releases economic performance data for August
Start: 15 Sep 2021 01:44 GMT
End: 15 Sep 2021 02:58 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics Fu Linghui releases the National Economic Performance figures for August.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com