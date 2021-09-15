COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/

REUTERS
14 de Septiembre de 2021

China releases economic performance data for August

Start: 15 Sep 2021 01:44 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2021 02:58 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics Fu Linghui releases the National Economic Performance figures for August.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

