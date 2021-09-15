ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-RECALL/ELDER --UPDATED DETAILS

Republican Elder speaks after California recall election defeat

Start: 15 Sep 2021 03:47 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - Republican candidate Larry Elder speaks after defeat in recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com