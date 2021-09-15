COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-RECALL/ELDER --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2021

Republican Elder speaks after California recall election defeat

Start: 15 Sep 2021 03:47 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - Republican candidate Larry Elder speaks after defeat in recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Polémica en TikTok: mujer aseguró que cobrarle renta y servicios a su hijo de 7 años es benéfico

Polémica en TikTok: mujer aseguró que cobrarle renta y servicios a su hijo de 7 años es benéfico

Cómo recibir el apoyo de 1,600 pesos bimestrales para madres solteras

Las 8 películas más exitosas del cine de América Latina

Succession: los dos afiches promocionales que generan dudas sobre el futuro de los Logan

Seis celebridades que odiaron la manera en que se vieron reflejadas en sus biopics

DEPORTES

“Una pésima administración”: José Ramón Fernández estalló contra Barcelona tras su debut en Champions League

“Una pésima administración”: José Ramón Fernández estalló contra Barcelona tras su debut en Champions League

Clásico tapatío: así beneficiará el encuentro a los comercios afectados por la pandemia de COVID-19

“Es incorrecto”: la polémica que envuelve a Checo Pérez, Red Bull y la FIA de Fórmula 1

Tras volver a brillar en el arco de Boca, Agustín Rossi reveló el inesperado regalo que recibió de Lionel Messi

Quién es Emiliano García, el mexicano que anotó gol en la UEFA Youth League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las 8 películas más exitosas del cine de América Latina

Las 8 películas más exitosas del cine de América Latina

Succession: los dos afiches promocionales que generan dudas sobre el futuro de los Logan

Seis celebridades que odiaron la manera en que se vieron reflejadas en sus biopics

Los tres posibles escenarios en la salud de Vicente Fernández, según su familia

Por qué Carlos Rivera no quiso interpretar a Vicente Fernández en su bioserie

TENDENCIAS

Reconocimiento de la comunidad científica internacional a un programa de telemedicina argentino

Reconocimiento de la comunidad científica internacional a un programa de telemedicina argentino

Ya no será solo la Premier: EA Sports contará con licencia exclusiva para la Serie A en FIFA 22

Las personas con esquema de vacunación completo fueron sólo el 1% de las muertes por COVID-19 en el Reino Unido

Estos son los lanzamientos de Apple, conozca detalles del iPhone 13, iPad, y más

Qué puedes comprar con lo que costará el nuevo iPhone 13