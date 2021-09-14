ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE

Biden departs Denver after three-state tour

Start: 14 Sep 2021 23:10 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2021 00:10 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

GOLDEN, COLORADO, USA - United States President Joe Biden departs Denver, Colorado after three-state tour aimed at highlighting his push to fight climate change and strengthen infrastructure.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com