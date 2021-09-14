COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY JAPAN-USA/SOUTHKOREA --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSSEP 14
13 de Septiembre de 2021

Japan, U.S., and South Korea hold meeting on North Korea

Start: 14 Sep 2021 00:25 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 00:56 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: AUDIO AS INCOMING

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakshi, U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, Noh Kyu-duk hold a meeting in Tokyo to discuss ways to break a standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which have drawn international sanctions.

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT- Meeting to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH JAPANESE, KOREAN AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

