ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO DG Tedros briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic
Start: 14 Sep 2021 13:55 GMT
End: 14 Sep 2021 14:55 GMT
CANCELLED IN ORDER TO RUN POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA-ROMA EVENT LIVE.
GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on on Africa and vaccine equity.
SCHEDULE
1400GMT - Briefing due to start
SPEAKERS:
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General
SPECIAL GUESTS:
- Dr Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi
- Strive Masiyiwa, AU Special Envoy for COVID-19
- Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
- Dr John Nkengasong, Africa CDC Director
- Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank
- Dr Vera Songwe, United Nations Under- Secretary- General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission For Africa (TBC)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com