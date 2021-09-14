ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-NEWSER

Boris Johnson holds news conference on winter COVID-19 plan
Start: 14 Sep 2021 14:30 GMT
End: 14 Sep 2021 15:30 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds news conference set out his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to scrap the introduction of vaccine passports and steps to end some emergency powers.
