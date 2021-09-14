COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 14 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSSEP 14
13 de Septiembre de 2021

Boris Johnson holds news conference on winter COVID-19 plan

Start: 14 Sep 2021 14:30 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 15:30 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds news conference set out his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to scrap the introduction of vaccine passports and steps to end some emergency powers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

No es es septiembre el mes con más sismos en México: SSN UNAM

No es es septiembre el mes con más sismos en México: SSN UNAM

Indignación en Tolima: a la cárcel hombre que golpeó a sus padres, adultos mayores

Salió a la luz la arenga de Cristiano Ronaldo al vestuario del Manchester United en su regreso

China confinó una ciudad de cinco millones de habitantes por un brote de COVID-19 entre escolares

“Vox mexicana”: Fernández Noroña arremetió contra el PAN y Marko Cortés

DEPORTES

Salió a la luz la arenga de Cristiano Ronaldo al vestuario del Manchester United en su regreso

Salió a la luz la arenga de Cristiano Ronaldo al vestuario del Manchester United en su regreso

Barcelona vs. Bayern, el choque estelar de la primera jornada de la Champions League: hora, tv y formaciones de todos los partidos

El nuevo Bernabéu: un negocio de 500 millones de euros al año para el Real Madrid

Estefanía Banini, tras su gran arranque con el Atlético Madrid: “Yo sigo estando a disposición de la Selección al 100%, siempre lo estuve”

Cuáles fueron las claves del éxito de Jaime Lozano en Tokio 2020

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La poderosa razón de Kim Flores para dejar “La casa de los famosos” y regresar con Edwin Luna

La poderosa razón de Kim Flores para dejar “La casa de los famosos” y regresar con Edwin Luna

Así fue el deslumbrante homenaje de Eiza González a Ava Gardner en la MET Gala 2021

Los mejores memes de Aleks Syntek y la famosa “cancioncita” de la salsa de tomate

De Bob Dylan a Lana del Rey: la faceta poco conocida de Sergio Mayer como promotor de conciertos en México

Linet Puente llevó a su bebé a Disney: “sentí nervios de viajar sola”

TENDENCIAS

Cómo emprender la planificación familiar a partir de herramientas que brinda la medicina reproductiva

Cómo emprender la planificación familiar a partir de herramientas que brinda la medicina reproductiva

Demostraron cómo las hormonas del estrés aumentan el riesgo de hipertensión y eventos cardíacos

Cinco pasos para mantener el correo electrónico corporativo al día

¿Se puede seguir una dieta vegetariana y aun así tener una muy buena salud?

Qué tratamiento reciben los gorilas infectados por COVID-19