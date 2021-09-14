ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-RECALL/NEWSOM --APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

California Governor Newsom holds a recall campaign event
Start: 14 Sep 2021 19:42 GMT
End: 14 Sep 2021 20:42 GMT
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - California Governor Gavin Newsom holds a campaign event as he faces a recall election
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com