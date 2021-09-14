COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-RECALL/NEWSOM --APPROXIMATE TIMINGS--

Por
REUTERSSEP 14
14 de Septiembre de 2021

California Governor Newsom holds a recall campaign event

Start: 14 Sep 2021 19:42 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 20:42 GMT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - California Governor Gavin Newsom holds a campaign event as he faces a recall election

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

