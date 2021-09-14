COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 14 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BLINKEN

Por
REUTERS
14 de Septiembre de 2021

Blinken testifies to Senate panel on Afghanistan withdrawal

Start: 14 Sep 2021 15:21 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 17:39 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

