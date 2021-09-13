ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/CALIFORNIA

Biden tours wildfire-damaged area, touts climate goals

Start: 13 Sep 2021 21:40 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 22:40 GMT

MATHER, CALIFORNIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden tours wildfire damage near Sacramento, California, and highlights his push to fight climate change.

SCHEDULE:

2140GMT - President Biden receives a briefing from emergency response personnel on the impacts of recent wildfires in the state.

2225GMT - President Biden takes an aerial tour of hard-hit communities in El Dorado county to survey

2325GMT - President Biden delivers remarks on his Administration’s response to recent wildfires, and how the investments he is proposing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda will strengthen our nation’s resilience to climate change and extreme weather events.

