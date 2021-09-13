COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA PM

Por
REUTERSSEP 13
13 de Septiembre de 2021

Pope Francis meets Slovak PM, parliament speaker

Start: 13 Sep 2021 13:59 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 14:44 GMT

BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis meets Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, parliament speaker Boris Kollar.

SCHEDULE:

1445GMT Meeting with the Jewish community in Rybne Namestie Square in Bratislava. Speech by Pope

1600GMT Meeting with parliament speaker Boris Kollar at the apostolic nunciature.

1615GMT Meeting with Prime Minister Eduard Heger at the apostolic nunciature.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS

DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS

Source: RTVS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovakia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATIURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Ecuador comenzó a vacunación contra el covid a adolescentes entre 12 y 15 años

Ecuador comenzó a vacunación contra el covid a adolescentes entre 12 y 15 años

Abimael Guzmán: cuál será el destino del cuerpo de líder terrorista de Sendero Luminoso

Secuestrados, golpeados y liberados una hora antes del cierre de las casillas: cómo el Cártel de Sinaloa “levantó” operadores del PRI en las pasadas elecciones

AMLO reconoció que la gente decidió no participar en la Consulta Popular sobre juicio a expresidentes

Derrumbe en cerro del Chiquihuite: las 20 imágenes más impactantes

DEPORTES

Con Lionel Messi como protagonista, PSG presentó su nueva camiseta

Con Lionel Messi como protagonista, PSG presentó su nueva camiseta

9 partidos en un mes: la agenda cargada que tendrá Lionel Messi con el PSG y la Selección

Tensión en los MTV Video Music Awards: Conor McGregor agredió al novio de Megan Fox en la alfombra roja

Alex Ferguson reconoció que persuadió al United para comprar a Cristiano Ronaldo: “No podía imaginarlo jugando para el City”

Quién es Marina Granovskaia, la “Dama de Hierro” que desde las sombras llevó al Chelsea a la cúspide de Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

MET Gala 2021: en dónde y a qué hora ver la alfombra roja más esperada del año

MET Gala 2021: en dónde y a qué hora ver la alfombra roja más esperada del año

Megan Fox lució un impactante vestido transparente en la alfombra roja de los MTV VMAs

Lyn May anunció boda con Markos D1 en Las Vegas: “Los invito”

Christian Nodal y Belinda reaparecieron juntos por primera vez desde rumores de un supuesto rompimiento

El increíble secreto de la “eterna juventud” que comparten Eiza González y Kim Kardashian

TENDENCIAS

Se acaba Houseparty, la popular app de videollamadas de Epic Games

Se acaba Houseparty, la popular app de videollamadas de Epic Games

COVID-19: La vacuna Sputnik Light demostró alta eficacia en adultos mayores, según un estudio argentino

Plataforma de streaming Twitch demanda a dos presuntos impulsores de campañas de odio

Estos son los nueve fármacos eficaces y ya aprobados contra el COVID-19

Día mundial del chocolate: el regalo de los dioses