ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA PM

Pope Francis meets Slovak PM, parliament speaker

Start: 13 Sep 2021 13:59 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 14:44 GMT

BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis meets Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, parliament speaker Boris Kollar.

SCHEDULE:

1445GMT Meeting with the Jewish community in Rybne Namestie Square in Bratislava. Speech by Pope

1600GMT Meeting with parliament speaker Boris Kollar at the apostolic nunciature.

1615GMT Meeting with Prime Minister Eduard Heger at the apostolic nunciature.

