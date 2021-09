ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA PM --updated timings

Pope Francis meets Slovak PM, parliament speaker

Start: 13 Sep 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 18:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED.

BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis meets Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, parliament speaker Boris Kollar.

SCHEDULE:

- Meeting with parliament speaker Boris Kollar at the apostolic nunciature.

- Meeting with Prime Minister Eduard Heger at the apostolic nunciature.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS

DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS

Source: RTVS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovakia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATIURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com