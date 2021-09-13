COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA PM

Por
REUTERS
13 de Septiembre de 2021

Pope Francis meets Slovak PM, parliament speaker

Start: 13 Sep 2021 16:15 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 17:15 GMT

BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis meets Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, parliament speaker Boris Kollar.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT Private meeting at Bethlehem centre in Bratislava

1445GMT Meeting with the Jewish community in Rybne Namestie Square in Bratislava. Speech by Pope

1600GMT Meeting with parliament speaker Boris Kollar at the apostolic nunciature.

1615GMT Meeting with Prime Minister Eduard Heger at the apostolic nunciature.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS

DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS

Source: RTVS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovakia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATIURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

