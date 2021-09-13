ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA PM

Pope Francis meets Slovak PM, parliament speaker
Start: 13 Sep 2021 16:15 GMT
End: 13 Sep 2021 17:15 GMT
BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis meets Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, parliament speaker Boris Kollar.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT Private meeting at Bethlehem centre in Bratislava
1445GMT Meeting with the Jewish community in Rybne Namestie Square in Bratislava. Speech by Pope
1600GMT Meeting with parliament speaker Boris Kollar at the apostolic nunciature.
1615GMT Meeting with Prime Minister Eduard Heger at the apostolic nunciature.
