ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA CAPUTOVA

Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERSSEP 13
13 de Septiembre de 2021

Pope Francis welcomed by Slovak President Zuzana Caputova

Start: 13 Sep 2021 07:16 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

BRATISLAVA - Welcoming ceremony for Pope Francis at the presidential palace, courtesy visit with Zuzana Caputova, president of Slovakia in the Golden Hall of the presidential palace.

SCHEDULE:

0715gmt Welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace

0730gmt Courtesy visit with Zuzana Caputova, president of Slovakia, in the Golden Hall of the presidential palace

0800GMT Meeting with government authorities, members of civil society, diplomatic corps in the garden of the presidential palace. Speech by pope

0845GMT Pope Francis meets priests, seminarians and catechists at the Cathedral of St. Martin. Speech by Pope

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN RTVS

DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN RTVS

Source: RTVS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovakia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

