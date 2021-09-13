ADVISORY JAPAN-USA/SOUTHKOREA

Japan, U.S., and South Korea hold meeting on North Korea

Start: 14 Sep 2021 00:15 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 01:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakshi, U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, Noh Kyu-duk hold a meeting in Tokyo to discuss ways to break a standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which have drawn international sanctions.

