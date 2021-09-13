COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE --UPDATED TIMINGS--

Por
REUTERSSEP 13
10 de Septiembre de 2021

WHO Europe session to address pan-European health challenges

Start: 13 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Ministers of Health and representatives from 53 countries across the WHO European Region will meet virtually for the 71st session of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Committee, from 13-15 September 2021. High-level participants include Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, H.E. Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France, HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark, H.E. Mr Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the US President.

SCHEDULE

0700GMT - 0900GMT Opening remarks by HRH the Crown Princess of Denmark, WHO/Europe Regional Director Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus.

1200GMT - 1330GMT Lessons learned from COVID-19: getting ready for the next pandemic, with introduction by Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the US President.

1400GMT - 1500GMT Pan-European Commission on Health & Sustainable Development presents its recommendations, led by former Italian Prime Minister, Professor Mario Monti

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

