ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO DG Tedros briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 14 Sep 2021 13:55 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 14:55 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on on Africa and vaccine equity.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT - Briefing due to start

SPEAKERS:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

SPECIAL GUESTS:

- Dr Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi

- Strive Masiyiwa, AU Special Envoy for COVID-19

- Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

- Dr John Nkengasong, Africa CDC Director

- Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank

- Dr Vera Songwe, United Nations Under- Secretary- General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission For Africa (TBC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com