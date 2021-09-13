ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERS
13 de Septiembre de 2021

WHO DG Tedros briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 14 Sep 2021 13:55 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 14:55 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on on Africa and vaccine equity.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT - Briefing due to start

SPEAKERS:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

SPECIAL GUESTS:

- Dr Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi

- Strive Masiyiwa, AU Special Envoy for COVID-19

- Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

- Dr John Nkengasong, Africa CDC Director

- Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank

- Dr Vera Songwe, United Nations Under- Secretary- General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission For Africa (TBC)

