ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

British health chiefs lead Downing St. briefing

Start: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

LONDON - British health chiefs lead a Downing St. briefing as UK top medical advisers recommend that all 12 to 15-year-olds receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the benefit on avoiding disruption to education after a vaccination panel had said the decision was finely balanced.

EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith

Wale's Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride

Deputy Chief Medical Offier Jonathan Van-Tam

Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, June Raine

Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Wei Shen Lim

