ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

British health chiefs lead Downing St. briefing
Start: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT
End: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT
LONDON - British health chiefs lead a Downing St. briefing as UK top medical advisers recommend that all 12 to 15-year-olds receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the benefit on avoiding disruption to education after a vaccination panel had said the decision was finely balanced.
EXPECTED SPEAKERS:
England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty
Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith
Wale's Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton
Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride
Deputy Chief Medical Offier Jonathan Van-Tam
Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, June Raine
Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Wei Shen Lim
