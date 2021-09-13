COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

Por
REUTERSSEP 13
13 de Septiembre de 2021

British health chiefs lead Downing St. briefing

Start: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

LONDON - British health chiefs lead a Downing St. briefing as UK top medical advisers recommend that all 12 to 15-year-olds receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the benefit on avoiding disruption to education after a vaccination panel had said the decision was finely balanced.

EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith

Wale's Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride

Deputy Chief Medical Offier Jonathan Van-Tam

Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, June Raine

Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Wei Shen Lim

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO RESALE

DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO RESALE

Source: GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

AMLO reconoció que la gente decidió no participar en la Consulta Popular sobre juicio a expresidentes

AMLO reconoció que la gente decidió no participar en la Consulta Popular sobre juicio a expresidentes

Derrumbe en cerro del Chiquihuite: las 20 imágenes más impactantes

MET Gala 2021: en dónde y a qué hora ver la alfombra roja más esperada del año

Les dieron la vacuna equivocada contra el covid-19: siete menores de edad recibieron una dosis de Sinovac en Pereira

Naftali Bennett viajó a Egipto: es la primera visita de un primer ministro de Israel en 10 años

DEPORTES

Con Lionel Messi como protagonista, PSG presentó su nueva camiseta

Con Lionel Messi como protagonista, PSG presentó su nueva camiseta

9 partidos en un mes: la agenda cargada que tendrá Lionel Messi con el PSG y la Selección

Tensión en los MTV Video Music Awards: Conor McGregor agredió al novio de Megan Fox en la alfombra roja

Alex Ferguson reconoció que persuadió al United para comprar a Cristiano Ronaldo: “No podía imaginarlo jugando para el City”

Quién es Marina Granovskaia, la “Dama de Hierro” que desde las sombras llevó al Chelsea a la cúspide de Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

MET Gala 2021: en dónde y a qué hora ver la alfombra roja más esperada del año

MET Gala 2021: en dónde y a qué hora ver la alfombra roja más esperada del año

Megan Fox lució un impactante vestido transparente en la alfombra roja de los MTV VMAs

Lyn May anunció boda con Markos D1 en Las Vegas: “Los invito”

Christian Nodal y Belinda reaparecieron juntos por primera vez desde rumores de un supuesto rompimiento

El increíble secreto de la “eterna juventud” que comparten Eiza González y Kim Kardashian

TENDENCIAS

COVID-19: La vacuna Sputnik Light demostró alta eficacia en adultos mayores, según un estudio argentino

COVID-19: La vacuna Sputnik Light demostró alta eficacia en adultos mayores, según un estudio argentino

Plataforma de streaming Twitch demanda a dos presuntos impulsores de campañas de odio

Estos son los nueve fármacos eficaces y ya aprobados contra el COVID-19

Día mundial del chocolate: el regalo de los dioses

Cuáles son las 14 mejores chocolaterías de la Argentina