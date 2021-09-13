COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-NEWSER -- FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY --

REUTERS
13 de Septiembre de 2021

Boris Johnson holds news conference on winter COVID-19 plan

Start: 14 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds news conference set out his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to scrap the introduction of vaccine passports and steps to end some emergency powers.

Reuters

Los fans de Britney Spears quieren que obligue a su prometido a firmar un acuerdo prenupcial: la irónica respuesta de Sam Asghari

Polémica por una luchadora transgénero de MMA: "Detengamos esto antes de que las mujeres sean asesinadas"

Los fans de Britney Spears quieren que obligue a su prometido a firmar un acuerdo prenupcial: la irónica respuesta de Sam Asghari

Hay más de 13 millones de dosis de vacunas contra el COVID-19 sin aplicar en Argentina

