Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA

Por
REUTERSSEP 13
10 de Septiembre de 2021

Blinken testifies to House panel on Afghanistan withdrawal

Start: 13 Sep 2021 17:59 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 21:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies to the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

