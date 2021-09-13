COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

Por
REUTERS
10 de Septiembre de 2021

U.N. aid conference for Afghanistan, Guterres briefing

Start: 13 Sep 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT

GENEVA - The United Nations will convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe". Opening remarks by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by remarks by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, WFP Executive Director David Beasley, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi (via zoom) and ICRC President Peter Maurer.

SCHEDULE

1300GMT Conference due to start

1500GMT Conference due to end

1500GMT U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Vice President of Humanitarian Affairs of CARE, Dr. Deepmala Mahla, will brief media at the end of the Afghanistan humanitarian conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

