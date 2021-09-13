ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN --UPDATED TIMING

U.N. aid conference for Afghanistan, Guterres briefing
Start: 13 Sep 2021 11:52 GMT
End: 13 Sep 2021 13:58 GMT
GENEVA - The United Nations will convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe". Opening remarks by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by remarks by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, WFP Executive Director David Beasley, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi (via zoom) and ICRC President Peter Maurer.
SCHEDULE
1200GMT Conference due to start
1400GMT Conference due to end
1500GMT U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Vice President of Humanitarian Affairs of CARE, Dr. Deepmala Mahla, will brief media at the end of the Afghanistan humanitarian conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
