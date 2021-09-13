COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN --UPDATED TIMING--

Por
REUTERSSEP 13
10 de Septiembre de 2021

U.N. aid conference for Afghanistan, Guterres briefing

Start: 13 Sep 2021 11:52 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 13:58 GMT

GENEVA - The United Nations will convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe". Opening remarks by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by remarks by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, WFP Executive Director David Beasley, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi (via zoom) and ICRC President Peter Maurer.

SCHEDULE

1200GMT Conference due to start

1400GMT Conference due to end

1500GMT U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Vice President of Humanitarian Affairs of CARE, Dr. Deepmala Mahla, will brief media at the end of the Afghanistan humanitarian conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Ejecutaron a un Magistrado del Tribunal de Justicia de Oaxaca

Ejecutaron a un Magistrado del Tribunal de Justicia de Oaxaca

Abrió sus puertas hace casi 100 años, pero la crisis por COVID-19 tiene a esta histórica peluquería a punto del cierre

“No hay moches”: AMLO descartó corrupción en la CRE

El escritor Sergio Ramírez no regresará a Nicaragua: “Eso significaría la cárcel y la muerte”

COVID-19: La vacuna Sputnik Light demostró alta eficacia en adultos mayores, según un estudio argentino

DEPORTES

Con Lionel Messi como protagonista, PSG presentó su nueva camiseta

Con Lionel Messi como protagonista, PSG presentó su nueva camiseta

9 partidos en un mes: la agenda cargada que tendrá Lionel Messi con el PSG y la Selección

Tensión en los MTV Video Music Awards: Conor McGregor agredió al novio de Megan Fox en la alfombra roja

Alex Ferguson reconoció que persuadió al United para comprar a Cristiano Ronaldo: “No podía imaginarlo jugando para el City”

Quién es Marina Granovskaia, la “Dama de Hierro” que desde las sombras llevó al Chelsea a la cúspide de Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Megan Fox lució un impactante vestido transparente en la alfombra roja de los MTV VMAs

Megan Fox lució un impactante vestido transparente en la alfombra roja de los MTV VMAs

Lyn May anunció boda con Markos D1 en Las Vegas: “Los invito”

Christian Nodal y Belinda reaparecieron juntos por primera vez desde rumores de un supuesto rompimiento

El increíble secreto de la “eterna juventud” que comparten Eiza González y Kim Kardashian

6 biopics imperdibles sobre líderes políticos, de Angela Merkel a Lula y Berlusconi

TENDENCIAS

Plataforma de streaming Twitch demanda a dos presuntos impulsores de campañas de odio

Plataforma de streaming Twitch demanda a dos presuntos impulsores de campañas de odio

Estos son los nueve fármacos eficaces y ya aprobados contra el COVID-19

Día mundial del chocolate: el regalo de los dioses

Cuáles son las 14 mejores chocolaterías de la Argentina

Qué es la variante Delta del COVID-19