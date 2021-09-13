ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN-NEWSER

U.N. chief speaks at aid conference for Afghanistan
Start: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT
End: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT
GENEVA - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Vice President of Humanitarian Affairs of CARE, Dr. Deepmala Mahla, will brief media at the end of the Afghanistan humanitarian conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com