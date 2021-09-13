COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSSEP 13
13 de Septiembre de 2021

U.N. chief speaks at aid conference for Afghanistan

Start: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Vice President of Humanitarian Affairs of CARE, Dr. Deepmala Mahla, will brief media at the end of the Afghanistan humanitarian conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Christian Nodal y Belinda reaparecieron juntos por primera vez luego de rumores de un supuesto rompimiento

Christian Nodal y Belinda reaparecieron juntos por primera vez luego de rumores de un supuesto rompimiento

Tensión en los MTV Video Music Awards: Conor McGregor agredió al novio de Megan Fox en la alfombra roja

Los canguros pueden aprender a comunicarse con los seres humanos

Incautan millonarios bienes de una red que distribuía licor adulterado en centros comerciales de Bogotá

Huawei se infiltró en un centro de investigación de la Universidad de Cambridge

DEPORTES

Tensión en los MTV Video Music Awards: Conor McGregor agredió al novio de Megan Fox en la alfombra roja

Tensión en los MTV Video Music Awards: Conor McGregor agredió al novio de Megan Fox en la alfombra roja

Alex Ferguson reconoció que persuadió al United para comprar a Cristiano Ronaldo: “No podía imaginarlo jugando para el City”

Quién es Marina Granovskaia, la “Dama de Hierro” que desde las sombras llevó al Chelsea a la cúspide de Europa

Por qué TV Azteca no trasmitirá la temporada de NFL en México

“De promesas no se llenan las vitrinas”: aficionados arremetieron contra Vucetich y Chivas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Christian Nodal y Belinda reaparecieron juntos por primera vez luego de rumores de un supuesto rompimiento

Christian Nodal y Belinda reaparecieron juntos por primera vez luego de rumores de un supuesto rompimiento

El increíble secreto de la “eterna juventud” que comparten Eiza González y Kim Kardashian

6 biopics imperdibles sobre líderes políticos, de Angela Merkel a Lula y Berlusconi

“Todo el mundo habla de Jamie”: el adolescente drag queen que cambió toda una ciudad británica

12 películas que nos inspiran a viajar

TENDENCIAS

Día mundial del chocolate: el regalo de los dioses

Día mundial del chocolate: el regalo de los dioses

Cuáles son las 14 mejores chocolaterías de la Argentina

Qué es la variante Delta del COVID-19

Por qué tomar café no siempre ayuda a despertarse

Qué es el sharenting y cómo se evidencia en el caso de los stickers de la niña coreana en WhatsApp