ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA-ARRIVAL -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Pope Francis arrives in Bratislava
Start: 12 Sep 2021 13:30 GMT
End: 12 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - Pope Francis visits Slovakia, going to the capital Bratislava, Kosice, Presov, and concluding his trip at the Sastin basilica of Our Lady of Sorrows, the main pilgrimage site in the predominantly catholic country. Last time the country had the Rome pontiff was in 2003 when John Paul II arrived, already in a very poor health.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - Arrival from Hungary, official welcome at Bratislava Airport
1430GMT - Ecumenical meeting
1530GMT - Private meeting at the Apostolic Nunciature
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS
DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MUST ONSCREEN CREDIT RTVS
Source: RTVS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Slovakia
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com