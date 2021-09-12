ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/SLOVAKIA-ARRIVAL -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Pope Francis arrives in Bratislava

Start: 12 Sep 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - Pope Francis visits Slovakia, going to the capital Bratislava, Kosice, Presov, and concluding his trip at the Sastin basilica of Our Lady of Sorrows, the main pilgrimage site in the predominantly catholic country. Last time the country had the Rome pontiff was in 2003 when John Paul II arrived, already in a very poor health.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Arrival from Hungary, official welcome at Bratislava Airport

1430GMT - Ecumenical meeting

1530GMT - Private meeting at the Apostolic Nunciature

