Domingo 12 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/HUNGARY

Por
REUTERSSEP 12
12 de Septiembre de 2021

Pope Francis visits Hungary

Start: 12 Sep 2021 05:30 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE EVENT MAY END BEFORE THE POPE DEPARTS HUNGARY FOR SLOVAKIA

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Pope Francis visits Hungary to preside over Holy Mass for the closing of the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest. He will also meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Janos Ader, according to a news item published on the Vatican's news service.

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT - Arrival to Budapest, official welcome ceremony at Budapest airport

0645GMT - Pope Francis meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Janos Ader at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest.

0715GMT - Pope Francis meets Hungary’s bishops, makes a speech after the meeting.

0800GMT - Pope Francis addresses representatives of the Ecumenical Council of Churches and Jewish communities of Hungary.

0930GMT - Pope Francis presides over Holy Mass at Heroes’ Square in Budapest, delivers homily.

1230GMT - Pope Francis departs Hungary for Slovakia, farewell ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MTVA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

