ADVISORY POPE-EEUROPE/HUNGARY-DEPARTURE

Pope Francis departs Hungary

Start: 12 Sep 2021 11:57 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Pope Francis visits Hungary to preside over Holy Mass for the closing of the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest. He will also meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Janos Ader, before travelling to Slovakia

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT - Arrival to Budapest, official welcome ceremony at Budapest airport

0645GMT - Pope Francis meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Janos Ader at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest - live signal will be outside the museum in Heroes' Square, Budapest.

0715GMT - Pope Francis meets Hungary’s bishops, makes a speech after the meeting.

0800GMT - Pope Francis addresses representatives of the Ecumenical Council of Churches and Jewish communities of Hungary.

0930GMT - Pope Francis presides over Holy Mass at Heroes’ Square in Budapest, delivers homily.

1230GMT - Pope Francis departs Hungary for Slovakia, farewell ceremony

